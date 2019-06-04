Caught on cam: Girl saves sister from drowning in pool

It’s excruciating to watch.

But this surveillance video captured the moment 3-year-old Kali Dallis, seen here in her green float, went from enjoying a sunny afternoon in the water to nearly drowning, in the pool at the Savoy Apartment Complex in Chamblee, Georgia.

The dramatic footage recorded on May 15th showed little Kali gasping for air, as she struggles to stay above the water.

Her older sister, 10-year-old Jayla, is on the opposite side of the pool unaware of the dire situation at hand.

When Jayla finally realizes her little sister is submerged underwater she doesn’t hesitate for a second, as she leaps back into the pool swimming towards her sister’s lifeless body.

A witness called 9-1-1 while Kali’s aunt and the apartment operations manager took turns performing CPR.

Chamblee Police Sergeant Ed Lyons, the proud father of a 6-year-old girl said that he couldn’t help but think of his own daughter as he raced to help; his body camera capturing the entire scene.

Although she was showing signs of life, Kali still remained in critical condition.

But two weeks after this horrifying incident Kali is back to being a vivacious toddler.

She will be heading home as early as Friday and while it was a close call for Kali her doctors anticipate that she’ll make a full recovery.