Caught On Cam: Accused Cat Killer Threatens More Animals

(KVLY/NBC News) A gruesome tip reporting animal abuse lead to a terrifying encounter for reporter Rose Itzcovitz of NBC affiliate KVLY.

Itzcovitz was outside of a home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to investigate a claim that a man had placed a dead cat on the grill of his truck when the man came out with a knife.

He then threatened to kill another cat, and attempted to catch one as it ran from his yard.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating both incidents.

“It is disturbing…like anything, I don’t understand why somebody would do this,” Sheriff Todd Glander said.

