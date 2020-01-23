Cattle raisers statement on new WOTUS rule

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, an egret looks for food along Valhalla Pond in Riverview, Fla. The Trump administration was expected to announce completion as soon as Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, of one of its most momentous environmental rollbacks, removing federal protections for millions of miles of the country’s streams, arroyos and wetlands. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Today, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Army Corps of Engineers announced a final Waters of the United States rule to replace the unlawful 2015 version. Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement upon its announcement:

“Five years ago, cattle producers and property owners across the country were saddled with an overly broad and ambiguous Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, rule. The 2015 law gave the federal government unprecedented control over vast tracts of private property and was embroiled in legal trouble since its inception.

“We are pleased with the announcement that the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers have finalized a rule that is easier to understand and narrower in scope. Cattle producers have always been the best stewards of their land, and this new rule will go a long way towards allowing them to maintain that stewardship and control over their private property.”