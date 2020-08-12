Catch Of The Day: Dog!

Family out for a boating trip rescues dog found swimming alone, four miles from the shores of Lake Michigan.

(WOOD/NBC News) A family is rejoicing after rescuing a dog from the waters of Lake Michigan.

Jeannie Wilcox says it happened Friday. Wilcox and her family were on a boating trip from Grand Haven to Frankfort. She says about eight hours into the 12 hour trip, she spotted something strange on the lake.

“I see this red animal in the lake and I started screaming, ‘Dog in the water!’” Wilcox said as she recounted the rescue.

Wilcox says the dog was swimming all alone nearly four miles offshore. Wilcox says that’s when her family jumped into action.

“We brought her up on our swim platform really easily. We dried her off. She was obviously scared and cold,” she said.

