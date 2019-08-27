Case dropped against Florida woman arrested after taking estranged husband’s guns

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County man and woman involved in a high-profile domestic violence incident this year have entered into an agreement with state prosecutors to have their cases dropped.

This news comes as 8 On Your Side learns new details about the alleged crimes of Courtney Taylor Irby.

Irby, who goes by Taylor, was arrested in June when police say she removed weapons from the apartment of her estranged husband, Joseph Irby.

According to an arrest affidavit, Taylor took Joseph Irby’s guns while he was behind bars after being arrested for domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is accused of ramming his car into Taylor’s vehicle back on June 14 in the parking lot of the Bartow courthouse.

State Attorney Brian Haas says Taylor did not go into the home with the intention of retrieving the guns. According to Haas, Taylor and a few of her friends went into the home and took two men’s watches, a GoPro and possibly a computer as well as two guns. The state attorney says it appears taking the guns was “merely an afterthought.”

Prosecutors told 8 On Your Side Investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi Tuesday that both Joseph and Taylor Irby have entered into an agreement to drop their cases.

According to prosecutors, the two have entered into a 12-month pre-trial intervention program. If they fail to abide by the conditions, the cases will be refiled.

Prosecutors also say that further investigation revealed evidence of other alleged crimes committed by Taylor. According to a document released by investigators, the state believes Taylor “surreptitiously placed a GPS tracker in Joseph Irby’s vehicle.”

The document released by prosecutors also says Taylor went to “substantial lengths to be labeled a domestic violence victim.” Prosecutors believe she may have done that to obtain an advantage in a highly emotional and contested divorce.