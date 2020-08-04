Carolinas Brace For Isaias

(NBC News) Elected officials are urging people to take the threat of Isaias seriously as the storm churns off the Carolina coast.

Isaias, currently a tropical storm, is expected to make landfall as a hurricane late Monday evening, bringing with it high winds and a dangerous storm surge.



The storm comes at the same time as another threat: COVID-19.



“This time pack your masks and hand sanitizer in your kit and remember to social distance,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said.



Flooding, power outages and tornadoes are all possible as the unpredictable storm system continues to push north.

