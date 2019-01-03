Carl’s Jr Goes Meatless

Some chains are revamping their menus to target paleo and whole-30 dieters.

A major milestone for the fast food industry and meatless burgers.

Fast-food chains are adjusting their menus trying to attract new customers.

And Carl’s Jr. Is the latest and largest fast-food chain in the nation to serve the veggie product Beyond Meat.

It’s creating a 100 percent plant-based version of its “famous star burger.”

It will be available from now through the end of January.

Beyond Meat counts actor Leonardo di Caprio and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as investors. Revenue jumped 167 percent in the first nine months of last year.