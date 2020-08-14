CARES Act eviction protection ending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eviction protections under the federal cares act will be coming to an end next Saturday.

Affordable housing is not so affordable any more for many people. This woman.. Who asked not to be identified…Says she was afraid of getting evicted.

“You worried about, I couldn’t come up with all that money at once, and so, so when they told me they can help with payment of mortgage or rent, you know, I couldn’t believe there were services like that.”

Panhandle Community Services has provided nearly $12,000 in housing payments to help people affected by COVID-19 under the federal CARES act. Director of Communications Christy Hilbert says she’s seen increased requests for help.

Hilbert says, “We’ve already seen the eviction notice already started for several of our clients. We had a client who recently had asked for help prior to that coming into effect. The landlord wasn’t willing to wait!”

Nearly 2.7 million people are unemployed in Texas. Many residents are still struggling to keep a roof over their heads, and few of them can afford a lawyer to determine their rights. There are free legal services that provide assistance to prevent evictions.

Kay Pechin is a managing attorney with legal aid of Northwest Texas. She says, tenants should negotiate and compromise with their landlord.

“The last thing landlords need are empty rental properties. If they can get someone to start a payment plan it’s better to keep someone in and paying than have an empty property,” Pechin says.

The Federal Housing Administration has provided $3 million dollars in funding to the 26 top counties in Texas through Panhandle Community Services.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently presented an “eviction and prevention stability tool kit.”

It includes a tenant brochure with tips to avoid eviction.

Those details are available on HUD’s website.

