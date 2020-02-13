Car Safety Picks 2020

National

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of the best vehicles to be driving to avoid accidents or survive them.

by: Dan Scheneman

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — The Insurance Institute for highway safety released its annual list of the safest vehicles on the road; the top safety picks and top safety picks plus.

“Both of those awards require you get good ratings in all six of our crash worthiness tests that we perform,” stated David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The criteria also include a vehicle’s ability to avoid other vehicles, pedestrians and having good or acceptable headlights.

64 cars and SUVs were named a top safety pick by the institute, and 23 qualify for top safety pick plus.

The list does not include any minivans or pickup truck this year.

To check out the complete list go to http://bit.ly/2OJUhP9

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 36°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

63° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

Don't Miss