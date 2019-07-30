Capital One Reports Massive Data Breach

Personal information from tens of millions of credit applications compromised by hacker now in federal custody.

(NBC News) Capital One is working to notify more than 100-million credit card applicants in the United States and Canada whose personal information may have been exposed in a massive data breach.

33-year-old Paige A. Thompson, a former software engineer, is in federal custody, charged with computer fraud and abuse after authorities say she accessed the data through a server rented by Capital One, then posted about it online.

“What I think is interesting about this breach is that it’s really more of a warning shot,” says Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman. “Fortunately, it sounds like the alleged perpetrator was caught early enough before any of the information could be sold on the black market.”

That information mostly comes from people and small businesses who applied for credit cards in the past 14 years and includes names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and portions of credit histories, along with 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2K6pSIY