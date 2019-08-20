Canceling student loan debt could hurt economy

(FOX NEWS) – According to a new survey, economists believe forgiving student loan debts would negatively affect the US economy.
Sixty-four percent of economists saying they are against canceling student debts while one fifth say debt forgiveness would be helpful for the economy.
The findings are part of a survey by the National Association of Business Economics, which surveyed 226 of its members.
The report comes just a month after Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren unveiled plans to cancel some $640 million dollars of student debt.
Earlier this year, her rival, Bernie Sanders, also rolling out his plan targeted at abolishing all $1.6-trillion of student loan debt in America.