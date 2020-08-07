California Wildfire Destroys Homes, Forces Evacuations

The "Stagecoach" fire burning near Bakersfield has destroyed at least ten homes and burned dangerously close to another that firefighter were able to save.

The “Stagecoach” fire has consumed 7,000 acres and was at 15 percent containment as of Thursday evening.

Ron Lefever was forced to evacuate his home in the Walker Basin area as flames approached.

Firefighters were able to save his house and barns, but some of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.

“We’re going to take care of them, that’s what we do up here,” Lefever says. “Food, we’ll get them some food. We’ll get them as much money as we can possibly a spare, and clothes. And we’ll rebuild, we’ll be all right.”

