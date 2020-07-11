California could release thousands of prisoners over coronavirus concerns

(FOX NEWS) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is releasing eight thousand prisoners from the state prison system over coronavirus concerns.
Newsom is expected to release the inmates by the end of August.
The move designed to create space to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus inside prison populations.
Prisoners set to be released will not have been incarcerated for domestic violence, violent crimes, or for sex offenses requiring registry.
California says its prison system has more than 5,800 coronavirus cases, with over 1,200 prison employees who’ve been infected.
More than a third of the inmates and staff at San Quentin State Prison, located in the San Francisco bay area, tested positive for the coronavirus.
