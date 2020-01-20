Buying marijuana across state lines boosts sales

A state report suggests Idaho residents are crossing over into Oregon to purchase recreational marijuana since it is illegal in their own state.

(FOX NEWS) — One western state is cashing in big time on marijuana sales along a border with another state where marijuana sales are still illegal.

Marijuana sales in Oregon, along its eastern border with Idaho is 420-percent stronger than the statewide average according to the Oregon Office of Economic analysis in a report issued Friday.

Idahoans travel to Oregon to buy recreational marijuana, because it’s illegal in Idaho.

The report says Washington state also benefits along its state lines with Idaho even more so than with Oregon or Canada.

One official says the results of the “border effect” were surprising.

Advocates for marijuana legalization in Idaho are collecting signatures for the November ballot.

