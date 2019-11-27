Butterball Turkey talkline

(NBC NEWS) — Americans will cook and carve some 46 million turkeys this Thanksgiving and should things go horribly wrong in the kitchen Butterball will once again be there for you with the turkey talkline.
Ever since 1981, Butterball has staffed a toll-free hotline to answer all your “burning” questions about preparing and cooking your Thanksgiving bird.
And here’s a pro tip: It takes one day for every four pounds of frozen turkey to thaw.
If your’s is still frozen, cold water baths (never hot water) can speed up the process.
Change the water every half hour.
If you have other questions the number to call is 1-800-butterball.
You can also text (844-877-3456).
