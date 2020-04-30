Business Leaders Express Concerns As States Reopen

Executives meeting with President Trump push for more specific guidance on reopening safely as states move ahead with their own plans.

(NBC News) As social distancing orders issued by the White House expire and states announce their own reopening plans, top business leaders are asking for more guidance.

New data shows the gross domestic product fell by 4.8 percent in the first quarter the year, ending the longest economic expansion on record. The picture is sure to be much worse in the second quarter, with lockdowns in full effect.

President Trump met Wednesday afternoon with leaders from the hospitality, auto and food industries.

Many have plans to reopen, but face uncertainty about how to do it safely.

“Public confidence will be undermined and the speed of reopening will be dramatically slowed if we’re all doing different things,” said Business Roundtable president Joshua Bolton, adding “we think more specific guidance is needed.”

Meanwhile, Florida is the latest state to announce reopening plans. Their effort will be phased in, beginning Monday. Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties, where most of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported, will remain closed.

