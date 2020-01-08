Burger King testing plant-based breakfast sandwich

(CNN Newsource) — Burger King is testing a plant-based Croissan’wich at some locations.
After the fast-food chain’s meatless “Impossible Whopper’s” big success, the restaurant is now targetting the first meal of the day.
The “Impossible Croissan’wich” has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from impossible foods.
Burger King said the meatless menu options have been key in bringing in younger customers.
The “Impossible Croissan’wich” is only available for a limited time, but if it does well, you can expect a nation-wide roll-out.
