Brewery Cancels “Women For Trump” Event

(WCSH/NBC News) A Maine veteran and brewery owner says he was misled about the intentions of a “Women for Trump” campaign event that was supposed to take place at his Freeport brewery.

The “Women for Trump” bus tour was set to stop at Stars & Stripes brewing Wednesday.

According to details released by the Trump campaign the event was going to feature Trump 2020 senior advisor Lara Trump.

Owner Brad Nadeau says he was told they were only stopping by for a drink.

When he found out a rally was being planned, he decided to close the brewery for the day instead.

“We wouldn’t support any side of the aisle on the matter, I’m not a political person,” Nadeau says.

“Beer and politics never go together,” he adds.

