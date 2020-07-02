Breonna Taylor Supporters Organize Kentucky Derby Boycott

Organizers say the city of Louisville should not celebrate until the police officers responsible for Taylor's death are held responsible.

(WAVE/NBC News) Friends and supporters of Breonna Taylor have organized a boycott of the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

Supporters say it is not the time for the city of Louisville to celebrate while the Louisville Metro Police Department officers and the judge who approved the no-knock narcotics warrant that resulted in Taylor’s death have not been held accountable.

Organizers say going forward with the derby would be a slap in the face to the injustices and protests happening in Louisville and across the country.

