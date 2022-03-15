WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police arrested the suspect in the string of attacks on homeless men in both the District and New York City early Tuesday morning, the department.

Police tweeted just before 6 a.m., confirming his arrest early this morning in D.C. Officers said he was “currently being interviewed by officers at the Homicide Branch.”

ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips. pic.twitter.com/lvFu3LeMTd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 15, 2022

According to police, this man is responsible for at least five shootings, two of them fatal, across the two cities this month.

Officers were able to connect the attacks based on gun ballistics.

Police are expected to provide more details later today. This is a developing story and will be updated.