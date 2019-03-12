Boy Trapped in Cooler Leads to Recall

Some scary video for parents sparks a nationwide recall.

In the video, shot on a Florida surveillance camera, you can see a young boy climb into a cooler.

That's when the lid shuts and latches, trapping the boy inside.

Luckily his parents were nearby, heard his screams, and were quick to react; freeing the 5 year old from the Igloo cooler.

Igloo has voluntarily recalled all Igloo Marine Elite Coolers with stainless-steel ability to lock latches.