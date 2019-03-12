Boy Trapped in Cooler Leads to Recall
Some scary video for parents sparks a nationwide recall.
In the video, shot on a Florida surveillance camera, you can see a young boy climb into a cooler.
That's when the lid shuts and latches, trapping the boy inside.
Luckily his parents were nearby, heard his screams, and were quick to react; freeing the 5 year old from the Igloo cooler.
Igloo has voluntarily recalled all Igloo Marine Elite Coolers with stainless-steel ability to lock latches.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
