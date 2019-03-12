National

Boy Trapped in Cooler Leads to Recall

By:

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 08:20 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 08:20 AM CDT

Some scary video for parents sparks a nationwide recall.

In the video, shot on a Florida surveillance camera, you can see a young boy climb into a cooler.

That's when the lid shuts and latches, trapping the boy inside.

Luckily his parents were nearby, heard his screams, and were quick to react; freeing the 5 year old from the Igloo cooler.

Igloo has voluntarily recalled all Igloo Marine Elite Coolers with stainless-steel ability to lock latches.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News