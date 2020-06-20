Boy Scouts of America now requiring a diversity and inclusion badge

Boy Scouts of America states its support for the black lives matter movement, taking many new measures to move the organization forward such as renaming events and campsites where needed and requiring a diversity and inclusion badge.

(FOX NEWS) — New requirements and badges of merit for the boy scouts as they join ranks with the emerging social justice push in America.

The Boy Scouts of America announcing solidarity with the black lives matter movement by making new requirements within the organization.

Members in the scouts will undergo diversity training as of July first.

To attain the eagle scout rank, scouts will be required to earn a “Diversity and inclusion” merit badge.

In a statement, the Boy Scouts say they will do everything they can to make every scout feel valued and respected.

The organization is working to improve racially-diverse involvement.

Almost three-quarters of all scouts are white, and African-Americans are only seven percent.

