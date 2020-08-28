Boy Scouts complain of misleading ads to solicit victims

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2013 file photo shows a close up of a Boy Scout uniform badge during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other scout leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to protect survivors of child sexual abuse from being misled by advertisements from law firms about their ability to file claims in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

The judge in May established a Nov. 16 claims deadline and approved a process for notifying potential victims that includes a nationwide paid media campaign scheduled to begin Monday.

But Boy Scouts of America attorneys say in a court filing this week that several law firms have engaged in their own advertising campaigns using false and misleading information to try to solicit abuse victims.