Boy injured after ride on airport baggage conveyor belt

A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized with a hand injury after authorities say he got onto an airport baggage conveyor belt at the Atlanta airport Monday.

Take a look at security video footage of the incident.

According to an Atlanta Police report, a TSA agent told an officer around 3 p.m. Monday that a child who “came off the baggage conveyor belt in the bag room” was “hurt pretty bad.”

The 3-year-old’s mom told police that she set her son down at one of the Spirit Airlines kiosks to print her boarding pass, and only took her eyes off him “for one second” when he disappeared.

Spirit Airlines estimates it was less than 30 seconds from when the child was at the kiosk until getting on the belt.

TSA said the child made it all the way down the belt and channeled into the line that goes to the TSA baggage room, which is where the child was found.

First responders treated the boy’s right hand for severe swelling and bruising on scene and took him to a local children’s hospital.

In a statement, Spirit Airlines said it appears the child was able to access the baggage belt through a ticket counter that was not open or staffed at the time.