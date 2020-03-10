Boswell Case: Tennessee Toddler’s Mother To Remain In Jail

(WCYB/NBC News) Megan “Maggie” Boswell, the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, will remain in a Tennessee jail after a judge raised her bond to $150,000 Monday morning.
Remains believed to be little Evelyn were found Friday on the property of a family member in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
District Attorney Barry Staubus argued that Megan Boswell, who was jailed on a charge of making false reports during the investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance, should be considered a flight risk.
Evelyn was reported missing on February 18th by her grandfather, who told reporters he hadn’t seen the child since December.
