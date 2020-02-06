Boston Market launches baby back ribs bouquet

(FOX NEWS) — Boston Market making some good-natured ribbing of America’s national “love” day.
By offering its own form of bouquet instead of flowers.
The casual restaurant chain known for its full plates of homestyle-cooked foods going creative, and handing you a fistful of baby back ribs for Valentine’s Day.
The baby back rib bouquet is being offered up nationwide.
They’re arranged and wrapped in paper the same way a floral arrangement is made.
And it emphasizes the bay sound of the name, in “bae-by back ribs” just so you know it’s from Boston, in the “bay state”.
The rib bouquet will be available in participating restaurants on Valentine’s Day for $29.99.
