Boston Market launches baby back ribs bouquet

Fast-food companies are getting creative with seasonal menu items that resemble flowers

(FOX NEWS) — Boston Market making some good-natured ribbing of America’s national “love” day.

By offering its own form of bouquet instead of flowers.

The casual restaurant chain known for its full plates of homestyle-cooked foods going creative, and handing you a fistful of baby back ribs for Valentine’s Day.

The baby back rib bouquet is being offered up nationwide.

They’re arranged and wrapped in paper the same way a floral arrangement is made.

And it emphasizes the bay sound of the name, in “bae-by back ribs” just so you know it’s from Boston, in the “bay state”.

The rib bouquet will be available in participating restaurants on Valentine’s Day for $29.99.

