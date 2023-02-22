BOSTON (WBTS) – Spencer, the 13-year-old therapy dog who became the mascot for the Boston Marathon, has died after a battle with cancer on Feb. 17, according to a news report from WBTS on NBC News.

“I can’t tell you how many runners say Spencer was the reason they ran the marathon,” expressed Spencer’s owner, Rich Powers.

The report detailed that Spencer became popular at the marathon because he would sit along the route and hold a “Boston Strong” flag as runners passed by.

Spencer’s popularity grew when one day a post of him at the marathon was shared on social media, “I put my raincoat on him and we stood in that disgusting weather and we had a box for him to stand on to keep his bum dry and the video blew up and it was just you know an inspiration from that point on,” shared Powers.

“It’s heartbreaking to know he won’t be there this year but in spirit he will be there. He had overcome some amazing challenges that he almost died of in 2020 from a massive tumor and he was able to make the marathon again which was a miracle,” said Powers, “He is living proof that you can overcome what you thought you couldn’t.”

The report added that the Boston Athletic Association named Spencer the official dog of the 126th Marathon and honored him with a mural and a marathon medal.

Spencer’s pal Penny will continue his legacy with Powers stating, “They were inseparable. She is having a tough time figuring out what to do.”