Born On The Go – Mother Gives Birth On Airport Jetway

Traveling mother gives birth to a baby girl at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after her water broke mid-flight.

(WCNC) A traveling mother gave birth to a baby girl at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday – just in time for Thanksgiving.

American Airlines officials confirmed the baby was born shortly after Flight 868 from Tampa landed in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic helped deliver the baby on the jetway, according to Medic.

The mother, Nereida Araujo, said they named their baby Lizyana Sky Taylor. Her middle name, Sky, was chosen because she was born at the airport.

Toward the end of her flight, she said she woke up when she felt a pop on her lower back and realized her water broke.

“It just happened so quick, she came so fast,” Araujo said. “I felt the pain and I was like, okay yeah, we need to tell somebody the water broke.”

