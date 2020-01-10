Border patrol increases security after Iranian attack

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT featured in the film “Bullitt" was sold Friday at a Florida auction house for $3.74 million.

The sale at Mecum Kissimmee marks the most expensive Mustang ever sold, surpassing a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake that sold last year for $2.2 million, the Orlando Sentinel reported.