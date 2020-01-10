Border patrol increases security after Iranian attack

National

by: Ronnie Das

FILE – In this March 18, 2016, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol truck patrols the U.S. border with Mexico in Douglas, Ariz. An unusual string of violence south of Arizona’s border with Mexico has sparked travel warnings by American authorities and is forcing U.S. citizens who say they won’t stop crossing into Mexico to at least consider how to travel more safely. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

Border patrol is increasing security following tensions with Iran.

“As the agency charged with safeguarding the American people and the nation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains vigilant and is operating with an enhanced security posture at U.S. ports of entry,” said the Department of Homeland Security agency in a written statement.

The statement goes on to say, “CBP has understood Iran and its proxies to be a very capable adversary for some time.”

Travelers may experience increased wait times and additional screening.

“CBP is committed to protecting the civil rights and civil liberties of every individual whom we encounter.”

