Border Patrol agent from El Paso dies in off-duty crash near Del Rio

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Fernando Morales died while off-duty Monday near Del Rio, Texas. He was assigned to the Del Rio Sector. (Courtesy U.S. Border Patrol).

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent and El Paso native died in a crash Monday night near Del Rio, Texas.

Fernando Morales, 51, was assigned to the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector.

On Wednesday morning, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero confirmed Morales’ death while off duty.

I am deeply saddened to inform you of the off duty death of Border Patrol Agent Fernando Morales. He is survived by his wife and four children. On behalf of our sector family, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues as we mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/Hwq7ih5ISj — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) July 8, 2020

Skero said Morales is survived by his wife and four children.

“On behalf of our sector family, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues as we mourn his passing,” Skero tweeted.

According to the Del Rio News-Herald, the crash happened about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 277, about 20 miles south of Del Rio.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman told the newspaper that a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 2019 Great Dane Reefer was traveling north on U.S. 277 and veered into oncoming traffic in a no-passing zone before striking a Morales’ 2017 Volkswagen Passat. He died at the scene.

A family friend tells Border Report that Morales grew up in Northeast El Paso and graduated from Irvin High School.

