Body of missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, man’s body found

UPDATE: Cayce Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found Thursday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety’s Director Byron Snellgrove spoke to members of the media at around 2 p.m. Thursday. Public Safety officials address media earlier in the morning Thurday at around 10:45 a.m.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we’re announcing that we have found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik. We are now treating this case as a homicide,” Snellgrove said. “As this community has been working hard to find Faye and bring her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

“At this time no arrests have been made. You need to know that this is a fluid investigation and that we’re working diligently on it. We also need to inform you that during the course of our investigation a deceased male was located in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. That investigation has just begun,” Snellgrove said.

“At this time we feel there is no danger to the community,” he said. “We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.”

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – Officials will be holding a second news conference at 1 p.m. in regard to missing 6-year-old girl Faye Swetlik in Cayce, S.C.

The first news conference held by Cayce Department of Public Safety officials was held Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m.

Swetlik went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

On Wednesday night, officials released new video footage showing two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time Swetlik was last seen. They said tips helped investigators to identify the Chevrolet Trailblazer, but they are still seeking information about the silver vehicle that was seen in the Churchill Heights at the time.

During a news conference Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway, officials stressed the need for people with surveillance video or anyone with any tips about the case to submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the news conference, City of Cayce officials released video of the 6-year-old getting off of her school bus on Monday.

Police said Swetlik is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a hair and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.