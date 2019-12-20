Police: Body found likely Texas mom who vanished with baby

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 photo, FBI agents canvas the neighborhood searching for information on Heidi Broussard, a missing Austin, Texas, woman and her infant daughter in South Austin, Texas. Authorities recovered a woman’s body and found a child safe in a home on the outskirts of Houston. Austin police spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas told The Associated Press that police can not confirm that the missing woman and her daughter have been found, but said an announcement may be made later Friday, Dec. 20. Heidi Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot Carey were last seen Dec. 12 in Austin. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than a week after a 33-year-old Texas mother and her infant daughter went missing, police said Friday they believe they found the woman dead more than 100 miles away but her baby safe, and have charged a suspect with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter, Margo Carey, were last seen Dec. 12 in their hometown of Austin, Texas, after Broussard dropped off an older child at an elementary school. Their abrupt disappearance drew national attention, and authorities now say the search has appeared to end with the baby being found alive but her mother dead at a home near Houston.

“Although we are grateful that it appears as though we have safely recovered baby Margo, again we do believe Miss Broussard lost her life in this incident,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters at a news conference.

Manley said a person has been arrested in connection with the case and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. But he refused to disclose the person’s identity, citing the ongoing investigation, even while acknowledging that their name and picture was already being widely distributed by multiple media outlets.

Authorities say they were still awaiting DNA tests on the baby and an autopsy on the woman’s body to confirm they are the mother and child. The baby was described as being found “healthy” and placed in the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, earlier told NBC News that police told her the body was likely that of her daughter and that the body was found in the trunk of a car at the home in the Houston suburb of Jersey Village, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southeast of Austin.

Austin police Detective Brad Herries said that after receiving numerous tips, a lead was generated this week that led to a “location of interest” in the Houston area. He said investigators zeroed in on a residence and detained a person outside the residence Thursday, and then obtained a search warrant to search the cars and residence.

Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. Daniel Arizpe told KPRC-TV that a 1-month-old girl found at the home was taken to a hospital for treatment but had “no obvious injuries or problems.”

Manley said there may be additional charges in the case as the investigation continues.