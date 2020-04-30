Bodies found in trucks in New York City

Police in New York City found numerous bodies being stored in trucks outside a funeral home in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York (WNBC) — A grisly discovery in a Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say dozens of bodies have been found inside Uhaul trucks parked near Andrew Cleckly Funeral Home in Flatlands.

Police say they were alerted to a foul odor in the area along Utica Avenue.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene shortly after police arrived.

Authorities believe the dead are victims of COVID-19 and that the funeral home ran out of refrigerated space inside to properly store the bodies.

According to police, funeral home workers moved about 50 bodies to the trucks and had corresponding paperwork for all the deceased.

So far, the funeral home is not facing any criminal charges.

The state department of health is now investigating.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: