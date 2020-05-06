Bodies Found In Search For Missing Couple

Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga were last seen on April 15th...the same night a witness reported a high-speed crash near the spot Escalera's car and two bodies were finally found on Tuesday.

(WECT/NBC News) Wreckage of a car containing two bodies believed to be a Wilmington, North Carolina couple missing since April 15th was found Tuesday.

On the same night Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga were last seen, emergency crews responded to the area where the couple’s car would be found weeks later for a report of a high-speed crash. Search efforts that night, ultimately, came up empty.

According to Wilmington police, a grey 2013 Dodge Dart registered to Escalera was found just after 3 p.m. Monday with two unidentified bodies inside.

Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga, 27, were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their apartment on April 15.

According to police, 911 records indicate that on April 15 — the day the women were last seen — police, fire, and EMS were dispatched around midnight to the area where the car was eventually found.

A caller said they saw a car in their rear view mirror at a high-rate of speed, possibly hitting a wall, then going into the woods.

