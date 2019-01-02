Blue Bell Releasing Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream This Week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Blue Bell

(KAMR/KCIT) - Blue Bell will be releasing their Mardi Gras King Cake this week.

The treat is available in half gallon size and in all areas that sell Blue Bell products.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

The Mardi Gras inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces, and a cream cheese swirl with candy sprinkles.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.