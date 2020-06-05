Black Americans most likely to be killed by police, study says

Study says Black Americans are more likely to be killed by police and are least likely to have an object that could hurt law enforcement

(FOX NEWS) — Black Americans are at the greatest risk of being killed by police, according to a study by Northeastern and Harvard University researchers.

The death of George Floyd has sparked demonstrations across the country, along with discussions on systemic racism and discrepancies in how different races get treated by police.

The data-driven research, which was released in April, looked at officer-involved shootings across 27 states in 2014 and 2015.

Researchers found black Americans are disproportionately more likely to be killed by law enforcement and are also unlikely to pose a threat to officers.

The research was limited in that it only focused on firearm-related deaths.

