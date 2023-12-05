AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BioLinked, a blood center network founded by Our Blood Institute (OBI), announced that it recently joined Scripps Research and several of its partners to further expand the National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us” research program through the initial funding of $7.1 million.

The research program, according to an announcement, is focused on accelerating research and improving health equality through the continued effort to engage one million diverse blood center partners and participants throughout the United States, such as those with OBI’s Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

“To truly advance research, we must ensure that our studies reflect the diversity of the

populations we aim to serve. Thus, no one is left behind in the pursuit of better healthcare,” said the subaward’s principal investigator, BioLinked Executive Director Brad Bryan, Ph.D. MBA. “I am grateful and exhilarated to support the All of Us Research Project’s noble initiative to expand the representation of underrepresented groups in biomedical research.”

As the founder of BioLinked, OBI will be the first blood center to join the partnership with Scripps to grow the program. The announcement noted that “OBI has advanced the science of blood banking by conducting research, developing innovative technology solutions and most recently, connecting potential research participants with clinical studies.”

“We are honored to be a part of this groundbreaking effort by the NIH to accelerate

health research through our partnership with Scripps Research,” said OBI CEO, Dr. John Armitage. “By joining the All of Us Research Program, our blood donors and drive sponsors will surely be excited by this new opportunity that facilitates an understanding of how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect human health.”

According to the announcement, OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation with blood centers across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas and provides blood for patients in need at more than 240 hospitals and medical facilities.

“BioLinked connects extraordinary blood donors with the world’s most promising research

by combining a novel, community-based software platform with the strength of lasting

relationships with biomedical organizations, blood centers, and ideally matched

participants and donors,” the announcement read.