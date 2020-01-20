Billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion people combined

A new study by Oxfam shows the world's roughly 2,100 billionaires have more wealth than a combined 4.6 billion people.

(FOX NEWS) — The world’s billionaires have more wealth between them than 4.6-billion people.

Oxfam, a global charity, published a study about the world’s 2,100 billionaires whose combined wealth surpasses 60 percent of the planet’s combined wealth.

The authors said “if everyone were to sit on their wealth piled up in hundred-dollar bills”, the two wealthiest people would be in space.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH, are the wealthiest, both worth over 116 billion dollars.

The study was released ahead of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week, where leaders will discuss topics like wealth inequality.

