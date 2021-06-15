Bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday passes senate

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: The U.S. Capitol is seen in the evening hours on March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate continues to debate the latest COVID-19 relief bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a statement after his bill with U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, passed the Senate.

“The passage of this bill represents a big step in our nation’s journey toward equality. I thank my colleagues in the Senate for their support, and my fellow Texans who have been celebrating this important holiday for more than a century,” said Senator Cornyn in a statement.

Juneteenth is already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.