Bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday passes senate

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a statement after his bill with U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, passed the Senate.
“The passage of this bill represents a big step in our nation’s journey toward equality. I thank my colleagues in the Senate for their support, and my fellow Texans who have been celebrating this important holiday for more than a century,” said Senator Cornyn in a statement.
Juneteenth is already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
