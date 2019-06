FILE – This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The U.S. Justice Department is readying an investigation of Google’s business practices and whether they violate competition standards, according to news reports. The search giant was fined a record $2.72 billion by European regulators in 2017 for abusing its […]

The Dashboard Act would force top tech companies to tell us how much they make from our data.

That includes Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter and any other quote “commercial data operators” with more than 100-million monthly users.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia says the bill would increase transparency and could help antitrust regulators determine if those big platforms are hurting competition among other tech companies.