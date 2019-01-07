Big Mistake: Kidnapper Chases Woman Into Karate Studio

Police are praising a woman for her thinking fast and a karate teacher for fighting off her would-be attacker.

Police say the suspect, August Williams, tried to throw a woman into his truck on Statesville Ave. Thursday night

Thinking fast, the victim ran into Bushiken Karate nearby. The attacker chased her inside of the studio where he was confronted by instructor Randall Ephraim.

"He began to go completely wild and belligerent,” Ephriam said. "She was definitely in panic, she was scared to death."

