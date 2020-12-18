Biden adviser, Congressman Cedric Richmond, tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government is preparing to deport more than a dozen children and their parents held at a Texas immigration detention center, including a 4-year-old girl with a broken arm requiring surgery, according to lawyers for the families.

Medical records show that doctors at the Dilley, Texas, detention center diagnosed the girl with a fracture and prescribed painkillers due to the ongoing injury. A doctor on Dec. 1 noted a “greenish spot” on the girl's right elbow and said that “surgery is needed within 6 months to 1 year,” according to medical records reviewed by The Associated Press.