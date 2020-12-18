Biden adviser, Congressman Cedric Richmond, tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – The announcment came on Thursday afternoon, on social media.
Kate Bedingfield, spokeswoman for the Biden-Harris Transition shared the following letter, stating that although Richmond has tested positive for coronavirus, he was not in close contact with President-elect Joe Biden, as defined by the CDC.
