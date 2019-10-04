Best Practices for E-Scooter Safety

A record number of Americans are renting electric scooters instead of taking a car, public transit, or Uber rideshare, but there are risks to the newly popular mode of transportation.

(NBC News) As rentable rideables grow in popularity, e-scooter company Bird is pushing safety, making stops in 100 cities to educate riders and work with government officials.

The company is reminding riders to use bike lanes when available, yield to pedestrians, go with the flow of traffic and always stay aware of nearby vehicles.

According to consumer reports, there have been at least eight scooter-related deaths, and more than 1,500 injuries in the past year. One study found 98 percent of seriously-injured scooter riders weren’t wearing a helmet.

Electric scooters travel up to 15 miles per hour, so it’s a good idea to read instructions and check equipment before taking off.

Another scooter safety issue: DUI’s.

Some riders think they are being safe by driving a scooter instead of a car when buzzed but operating an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol or drugs is both dangerous and illegal.

