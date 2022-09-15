(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one-third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced its plans to close 150 namesake stores in August, with director and interim CEO Sue Grove calling it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.
At the time, the company estimated the cuts would save $250 million in its current fiscal year. Days after the decision was made public, Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnel fell from a downtown Manhattan skyscraper and was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of May, Bed Bath & Beyond operated 955 stores: 769 namesake stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores, and 51 stores under the names of Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values.
This week, Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of 56 stores that are set to close, all of which are Bed Bath & Beyond’s namesake stores.
Here is the full list by state:
Arizona
- Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
- Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
California
- Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
- Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
- Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
- Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
- Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West
- Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
- San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240
- Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
Connecticut
- Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street
- Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
Florida
- Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
- Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C
Georgia
- Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000
- Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy
Illinois
- Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
- Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street
- Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
- Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall
- Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
- Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
Iowa
- Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
- Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
Louisiana
- Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
Massachusetts
- Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1
- Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard
- Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue
Michigan
- Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
- Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
- Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road
- Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW
- White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road
Minnesota
- St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South
New Jersey
- Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1
- Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
- Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave
New York
- Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
- Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
- Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
- New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
- Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
Nevada
- Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy
North Carolina
- Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road
Ohio
- Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
- Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
- Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
- Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road Unit# 910
Oregon
- Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Pennsylvania
- Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Boulevard
Puerto Rico:
- Bayamon Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue
Texas
- Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
- Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A
Virginia
- Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
- Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road
Washington
- Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.
Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information, including when these stores will close, other stores slated to close, and how many employees will be impacted.
In addition to closing stores, the company said last month that it will shift to its original strategy of focusing on national brands rather than pushing its own store labels.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.