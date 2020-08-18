Beating COVID-19…With A Stick!

Albuquerque pinata maker says after a steep drop in sales early on in the pandemic, his new COVID-19 offering has him swamped with orders.

(KOB) After the COVID-19 pandemic nearly put Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Casa de Piñatas out of business, a new design has turned things around.

“Right now, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. I have work for the next three weeks,” says pinata maker Francisco Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been operating for more than 20 years. He says the ban on mass gatherings had a huge impact on business.

“Nothing. There was nothing for me,” he says.

After experiencing no business for months on end, Rodriguez came up with an idea to create a COVID-19-shaped piñata.

He spent Monday taking orders nonstop.

