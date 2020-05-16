BBB warns of ‘quarantine puppy’ scam

(CNN) — If you’re looking to adopt a puppy while staying at home make sure it’s legit.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams where people advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.
Scammers convince would-be-owners to provide the money upfront or make excuses about why they can’t see the pet in person.
A woman reported losing more than a thousand dollars to two different puppy scammers in April.
To avoid these scams don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person, avoid wiring money or using a cash app or gift card, and consider reaching out to a local animal shelter.
