BBB warning- great cable deal could be a trick

(CNN) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam in which con artists impersonating cable company reps claim to offer you a great deal on your service.

Here’s how it works:

You get an unsolicited call offering a special promotion on your cable bill: If you pay for a few months upfront, you get a discounted monthly rate.

You’re then asked to buy pre-paid debit cards to make the up-front payment.

The Better Business Bureau recommends being cautious when answering unsolicited calls or emails — and verifying the identity of someone who shows up at your doorstep.

Also: When in doubt, verify special deals with your cable company — and never make payments with prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.