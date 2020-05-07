BBB – Choose a florist wisely

The BBB says customers should be cautious when buying flowers.

(CNN) — If you’re getting flowers for mother’s day do so cautiously.

The Better Business Bureau is telling consumers to check for reviews and complaints regarding local florists.

The BBB has profiles on more than 20,000 florists on their website.

Prices for floral arrangements often rise during holidays, so it’s better to make a purchase in advance.

It’s also important to place an order in advance to make sure the flowers arrive on time.

