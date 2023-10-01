BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new leader will take over command of the 2nd Bomb Wing from Col. Weyermuller in a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base on Monday.

Command transferred to Col. Michael Maginness, the previous Commander of the 5th Mission Support Group at Minot Air Force Base. Maginess served as the commander of the 23rd Bomb Squad at Minor Air Force Base. He was promoted in 2023 following a shake-up in which 5th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Gregory Mayer and others were fired.

Col. Michael Maginness (Source: Minot Air Force Base)

Maginness is no stranger to Barksdale. As a Captain, he served as an instructor pilot and weapons officer with the 20th Bomb Squadron.

During his Air Force Career, Maginness has been dedicated to training and exercises to ensure airmen have the practical skills to handle any situation. He emphasized the importance of being thorough during the 2010 Global Strike Challenge.

“We will practice [checklists], get objectives, and practice them some more,” said Capt. Maginness in a 2011 interview for Air Force Magazine. “Sometimes [we try] to make folks fail. …The breadth of our mission sets us apart. We have to be nuclear experts all the time and meet other missions.”

During exercise Green Flag East 17-03 in 2017, when he was commander of the 23rd Bomb Squad at Minot AFB, Maginness said, “The lessons learned from Green Flag gave us the opportunity to refine training and be ready to strike any target set, anytime, anywhere.”

In his new role as commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing, he will be responsible for providing combat-ready B-52H aircraft crews and combat support for global operational tasks. Barksdale’s installation commander supports 32 tenant units, including Headquarters, Air Force Global Strike Command, Headquarters of the 8th Air Force, the Air Force Reserve Command, and 307th Bomb Wing. He is responsible for the welfare of more than 11,400 military and civilian personnel, 6,300 family members, and 25,000 retirees.