Bagels and porn scam

Bagels and porn were at the heart of an online extortion scam... the kind that has been on the rise recently.

CHICAGO (WMAQ) – What one woman believes all started with a free birthday bagel from Panera quickly took an unexpected, and x-rated, turn as the 86-year-old woman was targeted in a new extortion scam.

Arlene Kaganove said she signed up for a “My Panera” rewards card to get a free everything bagel on her birthday.

“I am always signing up for whatever comes free on my birthday,” she told NBC 5. “Never anticipated it would lead to extortion letters.”

After signing up for the program, Kaganove said she started receiving a series of threatening emails, all detailing behavior some might consider a private matter.

